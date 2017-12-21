Kenworth offers driver assistance, new single-drive axles on T270 and T370

The Kenworth T270 and T370 now offer the Dana Spicer S140 series of single-reduction, single-drive axles, ranging from 16,000-pound to 21,000-pound gross axle weight rating. The OEM also announced that it now offers the Bendix Wingman Fusion advanced driver assistance system as an option on the T270 and T370 medium duty trucks.

According to Dana, the four S140 series axles are designed to handle a wide range of applications and feature broad ratio coverage from 3.31 to 6.50, allowing maximum performance across a variety of vocations. The axles provide excellent durability and reliability with higher horsepower and torque engines due to high-capacity gearing and bearing systems. Standard “R” series spindles are used for ease of fit and commonality.

The new S140 axle design also features GenTech extra-quiet gearing to reduce noise levels by up to 12 decibels versus standard gear designs and provide a smoother vehicle ride. The S140 series axles also offer a weight savings of up to 85 pounds compared to the Dana P20060S axle.

“We continue to expand the product offering for the Kenworth T270 and T370. Our customers appreciate the opportunity to have more choices on key components when specifying their new Kenworth T270 and T370,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director.

Bendix Wingman Fusion integrates and advances the suite of Bendix safety technologies – radar, camera, the vehicle’s foundation brake system, and SafetyDirect by Bendix CVS – into a driver assistance system.

Built on the Bendix ESP full stability program, Wingman Fusion offers enhanced collision mitigation, lane departure warning, stationary vehicle braking, and over speed alert and action. This combination typically enables the system to assess a situation faster and react earlier, alerting the driver and decreasing the vehicle’s speed by up to twice as much as Bendix Wingman Advanced, while also reducing instances of false alerts and false interventions.

“We began offering the Bendix Wingman Fusion as an option for the Kenworth T680 and T880 two years ago, and it has been a popular option in the Class 8 market,” Swihart said. “Our customers will now have the opportunity to choose this factory-installed option on their new Kenworth T270 and T370 trucks.”