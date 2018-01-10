Kenworth T680 equipped with hydrogen fuel cell on display at CES

LAS VEGAS. A zero-emission Kenworth T680 day cab equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell is on display at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which opened this week in Las Vegas. The truck is part of the Paccar Innovations booth exhibit.

The vehicle is part of the Zero Emission Cargo Transport (ZECT) demonstration project managed through Southern California’s South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD). The Kenworth T680 day cab’s fuel cell combines compressed hydrogen gas and air to produce electricity with water vapor emitted at the tailpipe.

According to the company, the electricity can power the dual-rotor electric motor to move the truck, or it can recharge the lithium-ion batteries for use later. The hybrid drive system manages the power from the fuel cell to and from the batteries, as well as the traction motors and other components, such as the electrified power steering and brake air compressor.

“Kenworth’s hydrogen fuel-cell T680 is a reality,” said Stephan Olsen, Kenworth director of product planning. “The T680 has been running trials in the Seattle area and performing very well. The next step is real-world testing with Total Transportation Services Inc. (TTSI) at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in Southern California.”

According to Olsen, the hydrogen fuel-cell based Kenworth T680 will have an initial range of 150 miles, making it ideal for short haul and port operations. With a dual-rotor traction motor output of 565 hp, the truck is capable of carrying the legal gross combination weight of a Class 8 vehicle, the company added.