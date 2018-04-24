Mack adds new features to LR refuse model

LAS VEGAS. Mack Trucks announced new features to its Mack LR refuse model during WasteExpo 2018 here at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The new features include a sliding glass window on the passenger side of the vehicle, an exterior stainless steel sun visor and a Sears Seating C2 PLUS seat cushion. Mack also extended its 315 series tire coverage to include the Hendrickson HAULMAAX suspension.

“Mack continues to design and develop features on the Mack LR model that improve the working environment for the driver, help increase visibility in a refuse vehicle that already has superb visibility and provide customers with additional choices in how their vehicles can be set up,” said Curtis Dorwart, refuse product manager for Mack Trucks. “The addition of these new options sets the bar for a best-in-class refuse vehicle that meets the needs of customers and drivers alike.”

According to the company, the new sliding glass window improves cab ventilation and access to the mirror during right-hand stand-up or sit down operation. The window will be standard and available for order in the second quarter of this year.

The company also noted that the exterior stainless steel sun visor reduces glare and better deflects heat, improving driver comfort and safety. The stainless steel sun visor is now available for order.

“The C2 PLUS seat cushion, available with Sears air suspension seats, provides even more comfort on the job,” Mack said. “Mack’s new multi-position seat developed exclusively for the Mack LR by Sears Seating offers multiple-positions for right-hand operation, allowing greater adjustability and comfort, whether seated or standing. The seat back and seat base both are adjustable, allowing drivers to more comfortably operate the truck and joystick controls.”

The ability to now spec Mack Granite, TerraPro and LR models with 315 series tires in all wheel positions offers a simplified ordering process for customers, while also enabling customers to more efficiently manage their tire programs. Expanded coverage of 315 series tires will be available for order in Q2 2018.

The Mack LR model is offered in a 6x4 and 4x2 configuration. Several configurations are available, including left-hand drive, right-hand drive, dual-drive and left-hand drive with right-hand stand-up/sit down drive.

Mack’s 11-liter MP7 diesel engine is standard in the LR model, delivering up to 355 hp and 1,260 lb.-ft. torque. The LR is equipped with an Allison RDS five-speed or six-speed automatic transmission.

NYC to test electric truck in 2019

Mack also announced its plan to have a fully electric Mack LR refuse model equipped with an integrated Mack electric drivetrain operating in North America in 2019. The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY), one of Mack’s largest customers, is set to test the demonstration vehicle.

“It’s clear that electromobility will be a part of the trucking industry’s future, and Mack is well-positioned to offer integrated, fully electric solutions for the North American market,” said Jonathan Randall, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Mack Trucks North America. “DSNY is one of Mack’s largest customers, and the department is known for its progressive sustainability efforts. We look forward to working with them as we test the first fully electric LR model in a real-world application.”

Photo: Mack Trucks The New York City Department of Sanitation will test Mack's fully electric LR refuse model in 2019.

“The New York City DSNY looks forward to extending our long-standing partnership with Mack Trucks through the testing of the electric LR,” said Rocky DiRico, New York City DSNY deputy commissioner. “Sustainability is extremely important to the DSNY, and we consistently test new technology to help New York City reach its goal of 80 percent reduced emissions by 2050.”