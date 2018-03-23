Mack Trucks: 'Significant upward pressure' on Class 8 orders

LOUISVILLE, KY. “Things continue to hum [and] everything is working in the economy,” noted Jonathan Randall, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Mack Trucks, and that’s putting what he dubbed “significant upward pressure” on Class 8 orders.

He explained during a press conference here at the Mid America Trucking Show that the U.S. economy continues to display “good momentum” in 2018 with 2.88% gross domestic product (GDP) growth expected this year compared to 2.3% in 2017. As a result, strong freight volumes, tight capacity, and rising freight rates have combined to generate a surge in Class 8 orders. Though Randall said Mack still expects Class 8 production to total 280,000 units this year, he stressed that number may go higher as orders increase from the long-haul sector and from fleets.

“January and February were two of the biggest Class 8 order intake months ever,” Randall added. “There has been an influx of 70-in. sleeper orders and daycab orders are now surpassing straight truck orders. It’s not just a replacement cycle [for older trucks]; we’re seeing growth [of fleets] as well.”

He also noted that in 2017, the over-the-road sector comprised 41% of Class 8 sales, but over the last five month rolling average, that’s increased to 48%.

Randall said Mack’s new highway tractor, the Anthem, is benefiting from that demand. Since it went into production in February, the OEM has built 500 Anthem models which are now either on dealer lots or in fleets.

But the company’s vocational products are seeing strong demand as well due to increased construction market activity. Randall explained that construction spending reached a record high of $1.25 trillion in 2017, which represents year-over-year growth of 2.6%, and contractors added 210,000 jobs in 2017, a 25% increase over 2016.

Yet though construction truck sales will continue to grow in 2018, Randal said the concern is how the demand for labor in both the construction and trucking sectors could lead to a shortage of workers. “The question is, ‘who is going to drive all of the trucks we are selling?’” he noted.

To meet the rising demand for trucks, Randall said Mack added 400 workers in January and is planning to increase its build capacity by 40% year-over-year. He added that while recently imposed steel and aluminum tariffs will “certainly have a negative impact on cost,” so far, all of Mack’s component suppliers are helping the OEM meet demand for new trucks. “There are challenges in our supply chain but nothing limiting us so far,” he said.

Roy Horton, Mack’s director of product strategy, also noted to reporters that automated manual transmissions (AMTs) and fully-automatic gearboxes are being spec’d at roughly a 90% average across all of the OEM’s truck models, including the Anthem, Pinnacle, Granite and TerraPro. “They are not just for highway; construction and refuse are spec’ing them too, and the numbers keep heading north,” he said.

A few other endeavors Mack highlight at its press event included: