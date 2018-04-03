Menu
cascadia2018models Photo: Freightliner Trucks
Minimizer unveils new Cascadia floor mats

They are designed for the new Cascadia 116 and 126 models, supplier says.

In an effort to keep up with demand, Minimizer said it is introducing “custom molded floor mats” that fit the new Freightliner Cascadia 116 and 126 trucks.

“Cascadias are among the most popular trucks on the road, and with Freightliner releasing these two new models in 2018, we have our bases covered,” noted Craig Kruckeberg, Minimizer’s CEO, in a statement.

The 116 and 126 models feature a different cab interior than their 113 and 125 counterparts, necessitating floor mats that fit the newer models, he said.

“Freightliner continues to make the Cascadia 113 and 125, so we now offer floor mats for every Cascadia on the road,” Kruckeberg added. “We want every truck on the road to be outfitted with Minimizer floor mats. “That may be a pipe dream, but if we didn't dream at least a little, we wouldn't be where we are today.”

TAGS: News
