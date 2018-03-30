Morgan brings medium-duty truck bodies to New England

Morgan Truck Body, which manufactures medium-duty truck bodies, is further expanding its manufacturing footprint into New England. The company’s new manufacturing facility will be located at 85 Moosup Pond Road in Plainfield, CT, approximately one hour east of Hartford.

Equipment move-in will begin this summer with plans to open and become operational during the fourth quarter. According to the company, the new plant will be able to support the production of a combination of 3,000 dry freight and reefer truck bodies annually. The facility will encompass over 175,000 square feet, and Morgan noted it expects to employ approximately 140 team members. This is Morgan’s 13th plant in the U.S. and Canada, and the company said it plans to add another in the Midwest in the near future.

“As Morgan continues to set revenue records, the need to increase capacity, as well as locate production closer to our customers, is an important part of improving customer service,” said Paul Jarossy, director of marketing and new business development.

“We’re excited for the opportunity and value this plant will offer our New England-area customers. We’re recruiting the best talent to assure that delivering Morgan’s industry-leading quality products and service will always be our top priority,” added Robert Baycroft, operations director for the New England plant.

Morgan specializes in the manufacture of Classes 3-7 (GVW) box truck/straight truck bodies to serve the dry freight and refrigerated industries. Morgan produces truck bodies to accommodate parcel delivery to furniture movers and heavy-equipment hauling, insulated and refrigerated units, bottled gas transport, and flatbed/stake and platform bodies. In recent years, Morgan also launched various truck bodies geared towards the landscape and contractor industries.