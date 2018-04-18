Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Z71 Photo: Chevrolet
Chevrolet released this first glimpse of the 2020 Silverado 3500HD—note that this one has up-level Z71 trim.
Equipment>Trucks

New Chevy Silverado HDs on the way

Mark your calendars: Chevrolet announced that the next-generation Silverado HD 2500/3500 will debut late next year as a 2020 model. The automaker released its first snapshot of the pickup prior to the new model's on-road testing and validation.  

The surge in popularity of pickup trucks over the last several years hasn't been lost on manufacturers, which have stepped up investments in their product lineups. "With a completely new, expanded range of Silverado models on the horizon, we expect to see even more truck buyers in Chevrolet showrooms," stated Alan Batey, global head of Chevrolet.

Chevy hasn't provided much detail yet about the upcoming Silverado HD 2500 and 3500 trucks. The company noted the next-gen Silverado HD will be "designed for the specific priorities and needs of heavy-duty truck customers" and that on-road testing of the truck "will begin in the near future," indicating that much of the design and engineering work has already been done.

Also, "the bolder, larger proportions of the truck will be instantly apparent," according to the OEM. The first production models are scheduled to roll off the assembly lines in Flint, MI in the third quarter of 2019.

The 2019 Silverado 1500 was introduced in January, and the new Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD chassis-cab models were introduced in March. The anticipated Silverado HD 2500/3500 mark the third all-new truck in the Silverado lineup revealed in 18 months. 

"Chevrolet has built more than 85 million trucks in 100 years, and we have applied that accumulated truck expertise to the new Silverado range," said Batey. "Every Silverado is built to work, as we know every truck—no matter how luxurious—has a job to do."

 

TAGS: HD Pickup & Van Equipment News
