New CV report from Wards

Sources for truck and trailer sales are plentiful, but an accurate accounting of utilization by fleet size and location, by gross vehicle weight class, by age and by brand had never existed, until a just-released report erased this information gap.

The new Wards CV Utilization Report goes in-depth into commercial vehicles to identify 28.5 million commercial vehicles (CVs) in U.S. by size, use, industry, age and brand. It dives many levels deeper than existing production data, examining statistics on trucks in service today and breaking out the data across various operating categories.

The report is a collaboration between the transportation analysis teams of WardsAuto and FleetSeek, brother brands to Fleet Owner.

It considers commercial vehicle utilization across Gross Vehicle Weight Ratings, Fleet Type, Industry, Geography, Age, and Brand. In addition, this report illustrates a detailed profile of the current U.S. trucking population that highlights different uses, requirements and expectations among the broad spectrum of commercial vehicle operations.

The data is summarized from the FleetSeek database of trucking operations in North America as well as research performed by the team.

The report is currently available for purchase at http://intelligence.wardsauto.com/commercial-vehicle-utilization-report. For more information please contact Richard White at [email protected].