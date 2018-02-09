New Transit Connect Wagon hints at cargo capability

Ford Motor Co. unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show this week its new passenger-carrying 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon; a model that provides a preview of the capabilities of its cargo-hauling brother that will be introduced in March this year.

First off, the 2019 Wagon offers both gasoline and diesel engine offers along with a suite of driver-assist technologies, including Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) as a standard feature. The AEB system also includes Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, which help avoids collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians who might accidentally cross in front of the Wagon’s path, Ford said.

Related: Ford revives the Ranger pickup

Adaptive Cruise Control is also available, which will automatically slow the vehicle when radar detects traffic slowing ahead, the OEM noted. Optional safety features include Available Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert also uses radar to detect surrounding vehicles – providing alerts if vehicles approach unseen from either side.

To help avoid lane drift while driving, Ford also offers its Lane Keeping System as an option, which vibrates the steering wheel and can apply extra steering wheel torque to help keep the Wagon centered on the road.

The OEM is offering the 2019 Wagon, goes on sale this fall, in two wheelbases to accommodate five or seven passengers and in three trim levels: XL, XLT and Titanium. The Wagon’s new instrument panel can be spec’d with an optional 6.5-in. floating touch screen, a digital driver information center in the cluster, and wireless charging for mobile devices. As standard is an embedded 4G LTE modem providing Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices and available SYNC 3 with Ford+Alexa personal assistant functionality. Down the road, Waze compatibility will be offered.

Under the hood, the 2019 Transit Connect in both Wagon and Cargo configurations will feature the optional all-new 1.5-liter EcoBlue diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox; a combination “targeted” to deliver fuel economy of at least 30 mpg on the highway, Ford said. Also available is a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with direct injection comes with Auto Start-Stop as standard equipment. It, too, comes mated to the all-new 8-speed automatic, the OEM noted.

The 2019 Wagon model features turning radius of just 38.3 feet and is expected to offer towing capability of 2,000 lbs. when paired with Ford’s optional trailer tow package.