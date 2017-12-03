ODFL carries Christmas trees for the Vice President

Last month, Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) made a special long-haul delivery of four 12-ft. high Christmas trees from a farm in the state of Washington to the Vice President’s residence at the Naval Observatory in the nation’s capital – the first time the LTL carrier has ever handled Christmas tree delivery for the Vice President’s residence.

The evergreens came from the Hedlund Trees farm in Montesano, WA; the same farm that supplied Presidents Clinton and Bush with official White House Christmas trees during their respective administrations.

The Hedlund farm’s trees were selected to be displayed at the Vice President’s residence after winning a competition, ODFL said.

The motor carrier added that driver Preston Mills – who has been with ODFL for two decades – made the delivery on Nov. 20 to the U.S. Naval Observatory in D.C.

He was chosen to deliver the trees because of his familiarity with the area and that he has delivered to the U.S. Naval Observatory on previous occasions.