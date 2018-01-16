PacLease adds new locations as leases and rentals increase

PacLease finished 2017 with a 30% increase in medium- and heavy-duty trucks in its lease/rental fleet while adding eight new locations.

“The overall market in truck sales in the United States and Canada was relatively flat in 2017 – comparable to 2016 levels,” said Peter Dames, PacLease’s assistant general manager. “But at PacLease, our franchises and company locations bucked the trend with an excellent year – adding 30% more units over our 2016 numbers. In addition, we saw 20% growth in our rental business. The increases can be attributed to the high demand for the custom-spec’d Kenworth and Peterbilt products we offer, along with customer service and lease programs we feel are second to none.”

The company added eight new locations in 2017, on top of the nine locations it added in 2016. “We continue to improve our footprint throughout the U.S. and Canada,” said Dames. “Our customers can rely on a complete network of locations for over-the-road service. In addition, our expansion adds new locations to service our national accounts. We were especially thrilled to welcome Rihm PacLease – a new franchise group into the PacLease network.”

The new PacLease locations joining PacLease in 2017 were:

Peterbilt PacLease of Kansas City (Bethany, KS)

Peterbilt PacLease of Kansas City (Kansas City, KS)

Rush Truck Leasing (Houston)

Rush Truck Leasing (Euless, TX)

Rihm PacLease (Red Wing, MN)

Rihm PacLease (Lake Elmo, MN)

PacLease of Connecticut (Enfield, CT)

PacLease of Connecticut (Milford, CT)

According to Dames, PacLease is poised to continue its growth in 2018. “We expect another very solid year,” he said. “Fleets are finding that when they lease or rent Kenworth or Peterbilt models, it’s tough to go back to another brand. Keeping drivers happy behind the wheel is critical to fleets; we have the products, and we have the technicians who are thoroughly trained on PACCAR products – they keep our trucks running to maximize uptime for our customers.”

PACCAR Leasing Company (PacLease) has independent and company-owned full-service leasing locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. PacLease provides customized full-service lease, rental and contract maintenance programs designed to meet the specific needs of customers. A combination of reliable, custom-built trucks and complete service offerings allows customers to maximize the value of their transportation resources.