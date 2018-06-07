Penske Truck Leasing adds to its platform

Penske Truck Leasing expands its suite of fleet products with Fleet Insight, a website for current and potential customers.

The website was created to save time while offering increased control and visibility over a trucking company. Fleet Insight gives administrators information about costs, efficiency and scheduled maintenance.

The information is accessible 24/7 and includes invoices, fuel locations, preventive maintenance appointments, customizable notifications and supervision of report scheduling and service requests.

This adds to the larger platform of products that connect and expedite customer’s essential data. Use of this suite provides users the tools to make crucial decisions for the company that could cut excess to increase profitability.

Penske senior vice president of marketing Sherry Sanger said this is the next step for the company toward a larger goal.

“The launch of Fleet Insight is part of our long-term connected fleet goal of harnessing real-time information from customers and using it to improve fleet management and performance,” Sanger said. “We created a tool that is highly customizable, so customers can easily access their fleet information and organize it in a way that helps them do business more efficiently.”