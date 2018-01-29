Ram takes the wraps off the 2019 Laramie Longhorn

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition, which is touted as a “no-compromise luxury pickup,” by Jim Morrison, head of the Ram Brand division of Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA), also comes with some fuel economy improvements as well.

In a presentation at the 2018 Washington Auto Show in Washington D.C. last week, Morrison noted that the new Laramie Longhorn features the eTorque “mild hybrid” system that helps “fill in the torque gaps” of its V6 and V8 engines to help provide and up to 10% boost in fuel economy.

He added that eTorque adds about 130 ft.-lbs. of torque to those engines at critical points along their acceleration curves.

Morrison also pointed out that the Laramie Longhorn is 9% “slipperier” in terms of its aerodynamic styling compared to its previous iteration, meaning the truck generates less drag and thus helps save on fuel.

“We’re combining lots of efficiency with luxury and technology in this truck,” he said, noting that the new Laramie Longhorn crew cab model is four inches bigger than the previous version.

The Laramie Longhorn is also positioned at the “top end” of Ram’s family of pickup trucks, Morrison noted, as it comes “loaded” with custom wood, metal, and leather work inside and out.

Photo: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner The 2019 model Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn pickup.

“The Longhorn is a more ‘Western” themed truck, while our Limited model is positioned more as a ‘city truck,’” he explained.

Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn models are distinguished externally by standard two-tone RV Match Brown trim or monotone paint, premium LED headlamps and tail lamps, unique wheels and grilles, the OEM noted.

Inside, the 2019 Ram 1500’s Laramie Longhorn trim includes segment-exclusive hand-wrapped, 100% full-grain leather dashboard, door-panel coverings and armrests in Southwestern style. The truck will be offering with six trim levels in total, said Morrison – all with a “Western” theme.

Throughout the cabin, a new alligator skin embossed covers surfaces, including the center console, instrument panel, seats and door panel inserts, Ram said.

Other unique details include satin warm chrome accents with a brushed-nickel metal badge flush with the console lid and new wood-burned “Longhorn” branding mark on the upper glove box door.

Longhorn interior colors include Mountain Brown/Light Mountain Brown and Black/Cattle Tan full-leather seats with contrast piping with heated, 100% full-leather rear seats and rear seat ventilation available as options, the OEM said.

Outside, a chrome slat “RAM” grille and chrome header surround the premium LED [light emitting diode] headlamps that sport an adaptive front-lighting system (AFS). Chrome bumpers, tow hooks and side steps come standard as do wheel flares, along with either 20- or 22-in. wheels offered with a variety of matching finishes.

In terms of technology, Ram's new 1500 offers a 4G WiFi hot spot, exclusive SiriusXM 360L personalized listening experience, SiriusXM Guardian, five USB ports to link with its Uconnect system and a 12-in. touchscreen featuring split-screen capability for dual-application operation or full-screen single application operation.

“We are also offering parallel parking assist and a 360 degree surround camera system as an option that is particularly helpful for customers who pull trailers,” he said.

The base 2019 model Ram 1500, upon which the Laramie Longhorn is built upon, is 225 lbs. lighter than the 2018 model and offers up to 12,750 lbs. of towing capability.

Morrison said production of the new 20189 Ram 1500 began in early January with delivery to dealerships to start by the end of the first quarter this year.