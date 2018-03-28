Menu
The vintage, the classic, the rare old trucks at MATS 2018

ATHS and classic trucks at MATS 2018
They don't make 'em like they used to.

Sure, the latest-greatest trucks get attention at the Mid-America Trucking Show, and so do the super-custom semis out on the show lot. But people flock just as much — maybe more — to the trucks of yesterday, which you'll find scattered throughout the exhibition halls.

Maybe it's the vintage, classic look of them that evolved throughout truck and automotive history. Maybe it's nostalgia; you'll hear drivers point and tell stories of what it was like to drive some of these and what trucking was like back then.

Or maybe it's the stories you can imagine these trucks would tell as many of them quite literally helped build the nation we know today.

The American Truck Historical Society made a special appearance at MATS this year, showcasing a group of trucks from the 1930s to the 1990s. A few exhibitors also brought antique trucks to display. Many of these were only made in the hundreds decades ago, and few exist today.

We kept our eyes out for the vintage trucks as we made our way through the exhibit halls. Come explore Fleet Owner's gallery of these fine, old haulers for yourself.

 

 

