A visit to the Mercedes Benz museum

Located in Stuttgart, Germany, the museum traces over a century's worth of vehicular history, in particular the contributions of Carl Frederick Benz and Gottlieb Daimler.
The Mercedes Benz Museum, which stands directly outside the main gate of Daimler AG’s global headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, opened in May 2006 and is based on a “cloverleaf” concept using three overlapping circles with the center removed to form a triangular atrium recalling the shape of a Wankel rotary internal combustion engine. It houses over 1,100 pieces of equipment, which includes 160 motor vehicles – all of them original except for just seven of them.
