VNLtwo Photo: Fleet Owner
VTNA's new VNL models, seen last year outside the OEM's Greensboro NC headquarters during a ride and drive event.
Equipment>Trucks

VTNA finalizes transition to new VNL tractor

Changeover follows introduction of several new models.

Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) said it has officially completed the “production transition” from its legacy VNL 670 model to its new VNL 760 long-haul tractor, introduced last year, which features an all-new 70-in. sleeper. The trucks are built at the OEM's New River Valley assembly plant in Dublin, VA, which also recently underwent a series of upgrades.

“Transitioning from the legacy VNL 670 into full production of the new VNL 760 signifies the latest milestone on our long journey,” noted Göran Nyberg, VTNA’s president, in a statement. “Exceptional design, efficiency and productivity-boosting interior features make the VNL 760 a fitting successor to the VNL 670, which has been a mainstay in our on-highway lineup since its 2002 introduction and our highest production volume model for North American fleets.”

Related: VTNA rolls out revitalized VNX tractor

VTNA is also now in full production of its regional VNR model, introduced in mid-2017, and expects to be building its revitalized VNX heavy-haul tractor, unveiled back in March, by May of this year.

TAGS: News
