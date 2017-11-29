Webinar: Confidence at the Roadside: Getting Ready for ELD enforcement

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Time: 2PM ET / 11AM PT

Meeting the December 18th mandate to install and begin using electronic logging devices (ELDs) is only the first step in the compliance process. The second step in how to deal with the enforcement of the ELD rule, especially in terms of educating your drivers regarding how to make electronic log data available during roadside inspections.

Come listen to Paul Sullivan, vice president of National Transportation Consultants (NCTI), provide insight into the ELD enforcement issue. A 27-year veteran of the Massachusetts State Police who commanded that state’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, Sullivan has also served as President of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and worked as an Associate Member of the FMCSA’s National Training Center instructing the North American Standard Inspection procedure throughout the U.S.

SPEAKERS

Paul Sullivan

Vice President

National Transportation Consultants (NCTI) Brad Penneau

Safety Program Consultant

Telogis - A Verizon Company

