Tuesday, May 15, 2018 | 2PM ET / 11AM PT

Central Oregon Truck Company (COTC) has been named to “Best Fleets to Drive For” for five years running and it’s no wonder why. From comprehensive onboard training to incentive and retention programs to a terminal truly focused on ensuring driver comfort, it’s clear how much they value their 300 drivers.

The top priority at COTC is protecting the safety of its drivers and the motoring public. Video safety plays a critical role in making that happen. At the center of it all is a team of hands-on coaches who review video, while also coaching and documenting driving behavior daily with an eye towards continual improvement. Hear from Brad Aimone, Director, Driver Safety Services, as he shares 5 tips for taking your driver improvement program to the next level. Having transitioned from driver to coach to head of safety services, Brad has seen it all and is ready to share his best practices starting with his #1 rule of keeping it personal…not punitive.