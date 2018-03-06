A deep menu of technology options helps ground transportation providers operate smoothly when pulling off the final mile of an e-commerce shipment.

Join Fleet Owner on Thursday, March 29, 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, for a look at the fastest growing segment of retail sales — e-commerce.

How big are online sales today, and how big might they get? Amazon is the most famous disruptor here, but many other manufacturers and distributors are involved. What kind of trucks and trucking companies deliver all those packages and pallets? What kind of tech systems are used to support them?

Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst of ACT Research Co., will provide an overview of the e-commerce industry, an assessment of the business models in play and observations on how these companies use trucks.

Al Hemmelgarn is director of operations for Pollock Co., where management sees the competitive e-commerce landscape as an important sales opportunity as their retail customers deal with the challenge of transitioning to e-commerce and delivering to their customers’ front doors. Pollock must also overcome obstacles in supplying brick-and-mortar stores, including lowering costs and improving the effectiveness of store delivery.

This important event is sponsored by Omnitracs LLC, a fleet management software provider.