



Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 2:00PM ET / 11:00AM PT

Trailer idling, fleet maintenance, driver shortages and cargo theft. These are just a few of the challenges faced by fleet owners and managers today.

A smart trailer management solution must do more than simply track and monitor fleet assets to help solve these problems. It also needs to present intelligence and produce insights that help a business make smart decisions to efficiently deploy resources, sharpen its competitive edge and become a better supplier for its customers – setting it up for long-term success. The level of success, however, depends on the quality of the solution, which comes down to reliability, the amount of visibility into fleet assets and total cost of ownership.

Attend the webinar “How Smart Trailer Management Increases Productivity and Improves ROI” and learn:

the benefits of using a trailer tracking and monitoring solution;

how to choose the right solution for your business; and,

about BlackBerry Radar, a new technology-driven tracking and monitoring solution that provides reliable, secure and industry-leading visibility into fleet assets.

