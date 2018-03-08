More consumers are shopping online rather than in stores; then they take delivery at home or another designated location. This change in preferences brings business opportunities to fleets.

The work calls for lots of shorter routes, very tight scheduling — often with little notice, and more medium-duty vehicles rather than traditional Class 8s. But are your maintenance operations optimized for the change?

This webinar will answer:

How do you optimize maintenance for last-mile delivery?

How do you adjust for more aggressive or challenging deadlines?

How does a fleet shop keep its vehicles rolling smoothly in good condition while meeting those demands?

What opportunities are there for fleet managers to capitalize on these trends?