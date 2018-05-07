Businesses are now operating under the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was signed in December 2017. But what does it mean for you and your fleet? The massive legislation carries significant effects for families, businesses and truck fleets.

Join Fleet Owner on Tuesday, June 12, 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, to learn how to potentially minimize federal tax obligations whether you lease or own your fleet.

While the law generally lowers tax rates for businesses, there are specific provisions for C- and S-corporations, and changes on how to approach depreciation and interest expenses that you need to know and understand.

Like-Kind Exchanges, long a key component of truck ownership, are going away. Learn about these changes and the effects on the lease-versus-own decision.

Attendees will hear from CPA Troy Hogan, a director of accounting firm Katz, Sapper & Miller's transportation services group, and from Kevin Sheedy, who has extensive experience in financial leadership positions with leading manufacturing and logistics companies.

This important event is sponsored by Ryder System, a $7.3 billion provider of diversified transportation services including fleet leasing and maintenance solutions, dedicated contract carriage and third-party logistics.

SPEAKERS