Thursday, May 3, 2018

2PM Eastern / 11AM Pacific

Fluctuating freight rates are part of the definition of a competitive market, yet rate plunges and spikes cause damage to both sides of the transportation industry.

Gaining a precise understanding of the cost of hauling and the value of revenue — by day and by lane — allows carrier executives to maximize equipment utilization and profitability while keeping freight rates within competitive boundaries.

Talking to shippers and understanding what is necessary for them can help build lane density and balance, operating factors that can do more to swell the bottom line than high rates alone.

Join Fleet Owner on Thursday, May 3, at 2:00p.m. EDT/11:00 a.m. PDT for a discussion on developing a freight network and how best to run it.

Damon Langley, TMW Systems director of value engineering and professional services and a former truckload manager, will talk about:

Lane selection

Pricing

Commitment management

Strategic solicitation

Learn how a comprehensive approach from strategy to execution leads to driving waste out of your network and improving a carrier’s net income.

This important event is sponsored by TMW Systems, a Trimble company and a transportation software provider to commercial and private fleets, brokerages and third-party logistics providers.