[Webinar] Modern Maintenance: How To Build A Modern Maintenance Shop

Thursday, February 22, 2018

2PM ET / 11AM PT

A solid, professional maintenance routine is a necessity for any shop. To stay competitive managers must keep their practices optimized, and use the latest technologies and advancements to improve efficiency.

Trucks have changed profoundly over the last 10 years. A 21st century maintenance shop needs to keep up. This webinar will answer:

· What makes a modern maintenance shop?

· What type of new technology, equipment and products does a fleet need?

· Which new practices should technicians implement?

Speakers

James Booth Commercial Sector Manager Chevron Delo Darry Stuart CEO DWS Fleet Management Services Glen McDonald Director of Maintenance Ozark Motor Lines

Join Chevron Lubricants on Feb. 22 with Fleet Owner and two veteran professionals for a discussion on requirements and procedures for the modern fleet maintenance shop. Register now!