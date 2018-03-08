More consumers are shopping online rather than in stores; then they take delivery at home or another designated location. This change in preferences brings business opportunities to fleets.

The work calls for lots of shorter routes, very tight scheduling — often with little notice, and more medium-duty vehicles rather than traditional Class 8s. But are your maintenance operations optimized for the change?

This webinar will answer:

How do you optimize maintenance for last-mile delivery?

How do you adjust for more aggressive or challenging deadlines?

How does a fleet shop keep its vehicles rolling smoothly in good condition while meeting those demands?

What opportunities are there for fleet managers to capitalize on these trends?

James Booth, Commercial Sector Manager, Chevron Delo Mike Hasinec - Vice President, Maintenance - Penske Truck Leasing Co.

Presented by Fleetowner and brought to you by Chevron Delo.