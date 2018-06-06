For a business that relies on vehicles and drivers to keep the business running, safety is crucial. Having visibility into driver location and behavior, such as speeding and harsh driving habits, can help you see where your drivers are performing well, and where some drivers may need a little coaching.

Download the Focusing on Safety to learn more about the five safety-related topics a GPS fleet tracking solution can help you solve for:

Insight into driving behaviors

Effects on the bottom line

Keeping an eye on after-hours vehicle use

Reducing liability

Understanding the impact on your reputation

From Verizon Connect.