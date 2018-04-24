Roadside breakdowns and unplanned downtime are extremely costly, and the associated expenses of breakdowns—from towing, parts, and labor to dissatisfied customers—impact a business’s bottom line. A better approach to predictive maintenance, using predictive analytics, can prevent unplanned breakdowns from ever occurring. Predictive analytics takes the wealth of data generated by today’s fleets and uses to it alert fleet professionals about potential problems. This gives the business the time to inspect and resolve a problem before it happens on the road. Results include fewer breakdowns, more reliable vehicles, lower maintenance costs, and more predictable scheduling and inventories.

Download this Executive Summary today.