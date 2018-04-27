Any company that has a fleet of mobile workers considers the safe driving habits of their fleet, a top priority – and for a good reason. Fleet vehicle accidents are costly on multiple levels for any business. That’s why having an effective fleet safety program in place is important.

Download this white paper to learn ways you can create a culture of safety:

Develop a risk assessment process

Set goals around driving safety initiatives

Implement a safety training program

And more…

From VerizonConnect.