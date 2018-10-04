Menu
ELD Aaron Marsh/Fleet Owner
Progressive creates ELD-based insurance program

Smart Haul offers qualifying truckers a minimum savings of 3% on their initial commercial auto policy period for signing up and sharing their ELD driving data

Progressive, a tuck insurance insurer and provider of Usage Based Insurance (UBI), has launched Smart Haul, its ELD UBI program for commercial truck drivers. It’s available now to owner-operators and small fleets that have an electronic logging device (ELD). 

Smart Haul offers qualifying truckers a minimum savings of 3% on their initial commercial auto policy period for signing up and sharing their ELD driving data. Many will save even more. New qualifying truck customers that use an ELD and sign up for Smart Haul save an average of $1,384 on their commercial auto policy premium for the initial policy term. Rates can change over time and depends on where, when, and how a user drives, according to their ELD driving data.

ELDs automatically record driving data, including the hours of service in a day, and were recently mandated for the vast majority of owner-operators and small fleets that operate interstate. ELDs have been widely used voluntarily by larger fleets since 2015.

“We know many drivers are still becoming comfortable with ELDs” said John Barbagallo, Progressive’s commercial lines president. “And we think turning the ELD requirement into an opportunity to save some money for safe driving will appeal to lots of truckers. Our extensive experience providing UBI to our auto customers through our long-running Snapshot program helped us introduce this innovation for the commercial truck market.”

Through a collaboration with ELD vendors, Smart Haul collects the same data collected as part of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) final ELD mandate ruling and does not require the driver to get another device.

After years of data collection and investments in research and development, Progressive began using the Smart Haul name last year for a precursor program that helped provide truckers with ELD devices free of charge in exchange for sharing their data for analysis. That extensive data set, combined with insights gained from more than 25 billion miles of Snapshot driving data, and working closely with leading ELD vendors allowed Progressive to create and test the Smart Haul UBI program the company is announcing today.

TAGS: News Driver Management Technology
