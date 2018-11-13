EPA has new rules to decrease diesel truck emissions

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce new rules to decrease emissions from diesel-powered heavy-duty trucks as early as today.

The EPA’s Cleaner Trucks Initiative is expected to establish updated standards that address nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from highway heavy-duty trucks and engines. The EPA last revised these standards in 2001. The move was first reported by E&E News.

The EPA told Reuters that it had scheduled a formal announcement of its Cleaner Trucks Initiative (CTI) with industry executives and state environmental officials on Tuesday. As of early afternoon Tuesday, no announcement had been made.

While most Trump administration moves over the environment have eliminated and loosened EPA regulations, this initiative would be the exception. The CTI has the backing of the trucking industry.

“The new Cleaner Trucks Initiative announced today sets the vision for the heavy-duty diesel engines of the future as high-value assets which help achieve our nation’s future energy and clean air goals while also expanding economic growth,” the Diesel Technology Forum wrote in a statement issued on Tuesday. “Diesel has always been a technology of continuous improvement and this initiative sets the pace for the next generation of advanced diesel technology.”

The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association (EMA) also announced support for the initiative.

Over the past 20 years, EMA manufacturers have innovated and implemented advanced clean technologies to reduce NOx emissions by over 90% and particulate emissions by over 98%, according to the organization.

“Our members continue to increase fuel efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions in line with standards that will continue to challenge us through the next decade,” said Jed Mandel, EMA’s president. “EMA members are ready to build upon these successes to achieve even greater reductions.”

Mandel called the Cleaner Trucks Initiative is “a tremendous opportunity. We – EPA and the manufacturers – have done this before, and we’re ready to step forward to do it again. We ask the agency to follow that same successful roadmap by leading a collaborative, open regulatory process involving all stakeholders.”

State and local air agencies petitioned the EPA to tighten big truck emission standards in 2016. They cited the adverse effects of nitrogen oxide emissions on air quality and public health along with a patchwork of various state rules across the nation.

The leader of the petition was the South Coast Air Quality Management District, which oversees California’s South Coast Air Basin. It was joined by air agencies in Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, New York, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio and Washington state.

The Obama-led EPA, acknowledging a need for new standards in 2016, said it planned to propose new rules that could begin with 2024 truck models. An unnamed EPA official told Reuters this week that the new proposed emissions rules might not be written and announced until 2020.

Since the Volkswagen AG light-duty emissions scandal, the EPA has made moves to ensure that diesel vehicles are meeting emissions requirements. The new NOx HD truck rules might also include new tests or other regulatory steps to ensure vehicles and engines are complying with real-world driving, according to Reuters.

“EPA’s proposed Cleaner Trucks Initiative provides the opportunity to move from a prescriptive-based compliance program to one that is performance-based,” said Mandel of the EMA. “By doing so, we can achieve deeper real-world NO x reductions, implement modern in-use compliance protocols, and streamline current redundant regulations.”

Adopting a national program with sufficient regulatory lead time, stability and certainty will be essential to provide a clear path for EMA manufacturers to succeed, according to Mandel. “By working together, we believe we can reduce emissions and improve and streamline the compliance program while at the same time preserve the necessary diversity of the commercial vehicle marketplace and protect the needs of our customers for durable, reliable products.”