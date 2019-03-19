HDNABI creates NA air disc brake and axle system company

ATLANTA. HDNABI is forming a new, privately held North American Company – HDNABI North America Brake Industry, the company CEO, Yon Yu, announced on Monday at the 2019 American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition.

The company will manufacture air disc brake and axle system packages for the North American heavy-duty vehicle market at a new manufacturing facility in Norcross, GA, just outside of Atlanta beginning in May.

According to the company, HDNABI will offer a high-end trailer system with premium features – including STEMCO Platinum Performance System TM wheel-end components – and unmatched competitive value, closing the price gap between ADB systems and current drum brakes. The systems are designed to deliver enhanced stopping distances, stable braking performance, extended pad and wheel end life, reduced maintenance and a lower total cost of ownership for end-user customers.

“We’ve been building tested, trusted and proven heavy-duty braking systems for a leading Korean-based automotive company and have recently worked with Hyundai Translead – North America’s No. 1 trailer builder – to test and certify HDNABI component system performance. So, expanding to serve the entire North American heavy-duty vehicle market is a natural next step,” said Yu. “We look forward to leveraging our depth of industry experience – in advanced brake design, global sourcing, rigorous R&D, validation, performance testing, and manufacturing automation – to deliver this world-class technology to OEM’s and fleet operators throughout North America.”

HDNABI also announced that it has hired heavy-duty transportation veteran, Dave McInnis, to serve as the vice president of sales. “I’ve been a member of the North American heavy-duty industry for a long time, and it’s refreshing to see the level of commitment and leadership that HDNABI has for our market,” said McInnis.