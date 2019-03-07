International launches program to connect truck dealers and equipment manufactures

INDIANAPOLIS. International Trucks launched a new program to connect truck equipment manufacturers with its truck dealers and provide other benefits. The OEM announced its Diamond Partner Program at the 2019 Work Truck Show at the Indiana Convention Center on Wednesday, March 6.

The Diamond Partner Program benefits are aimed at streamlining installation efforts, improving communication, offering top body builder resources, providing spec optimization, and building stronger relationships.

“We believe that driving collaboration between the dealer and the TEM (truck equipment manufacturers) is how you succeed in the vocational truck business,” said Mark Stasell, vice president of vocational trucks for Navistar. “The Diamond Partner Program encourages these interactions in a way that completely changes the way that we and our dealers work with TEMs.”

TEMs that are part of the Diamond Partner Program receive a number of perks including process, commercial and technical benefits:

Application Engineer: When a TEM signs up for the Diamond Partner Program, they are given an assigned application engineer who is responsible for their account.

Spec Review: International will send a cross-functional team to review the TEM’s chassis specifications to evaluate order content and make recommendations that could remove cost, improve delivery time, and optimize vehicles.

Joint Customer Events: A Diamond Partner is offered the opportunity to host mutual customers for a VIP customer tour of Navistar’s World Headquarters in Lisle, IL, and a potential ride and drive event.

Diamond Logic: TEM technicians are given training on the International Diamond Logic electrical system, which integrates with the International truck chassis to deliver precise, high-performance diagnostics and customized solutions utilizing the vehicle’s electrical systems. In addition, as part of the program, International will waive the annual payment fee for both its Engine Diagnostic Software and Diamond Logic Builder, while enrolling members in automatic renewal for uninterrupted access.

All of these benefits are provided free to Diamond Partners, and there is no fee for signing up.

International recently refreshed its full commercial truck line with a focus on vocational business. At the Work Truck Show this week, the OEM was showing off its new CV Series, an HV Series hi-rail, an HX Series roll-off and an MV Series service truck and water tanker.

“With our customer-focused approach and our outstanding new products and services, we believe International Truck is better positioned than anyone else to make a big impact on the vocational industry – and the results are already proving that,” Stasell said. “I’m excited to continue this trajectory and be the very best partner for our customers’ businesses.”