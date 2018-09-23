Meritor plans new air disc brake platform, brings 'Blue Horizon' to Europe

HANOVER, Germany. Meritor announced plans to launch a new single-piston air disc brake for both the United States and European markets.

Speaking at a press event at the IAA Commercial Vehicles show, Meritor CEO and President Jay Craig said testing is ongoing and the formal launch is targeted for next October at the North American Commercial Vehicles show in Atlanta.

Craig said the brake platform would be well suited for many linehaul operations in the United States.

Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner John Bennett (right), chief technology officer, discusses the eAxle on display at IAA.

Meritor brought its new Blue Horizon brand to Europe for the first time after being rolled out earlier this year at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in California. “Blue Horizon will offer a product pipeline that meets accelerating global demand for efficiency, connectivity and electric solutions across multiple applications,” said Krista Sohm, vice president of marketing and communications.

That includes an electric axle that was on display at Meritor’s booth and is projected to be ready by 2020.

Craig said this was another sign that Meritor planns to be a “leader no matter where the industry takes us in the future.”

Chris Villavarayan, president of Meritor’s global truck unit, added the company is working on a disengageable tandem drive axle that provides 6x2 fuel economy with 6x4 traction and acceleration.

Also in the Blue Horizon product pipeline is a composite driveline built with advanced materials to reduce weight, and an advanced lube management system using electronics and pneumatics to manage axle components and increase efficiency.