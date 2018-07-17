AFLA launches mini-MBA program in fleet management

The Automotive Fleet and Leasing Association (AFLA) has a new AFLA Mini-MBA program in partnership with Bentley University, a business school in the Boston area. This program is designed to bring together a small group of high potential corporate fleet professionals to immerse themselves in a five-day intensive educational program.

“This program will provide high-potential fleet professionals an opportunity to be immersed in an educational experience designed to enhance career skills while also forming lasting bonds with classmates and instructors,” said Bill Elliott, AFLA’s executive director.

Bentley University infuses its advanced business curriculum with the richness of a liberal arts education, according to the school. Located on a classic New England campus just minutes from Boston, Bentley is a dynamic community of leaders, scholars and creative thinkers.

Based in Menomonee Falls, WI, AFLA promotes growth, expansion and professionalism within the fleet industry by providing education, research, technical standards, representation and advancement of member interests. AFLA has more than 600 members representing all industry segments, including fleet managers and sourcing professionals, auto manufacturers and dealers, remarketers, maintenance and repair companies and many other specialized suppliers. The organization holds an annual conference, hosts educational webinars, releases industry whitepapers, global fleet market data and offers opportunities for members to network with key leaders throughout the fleet industry.