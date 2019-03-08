Hudson County Motors announces move to 100,000-sq.-ft. facility

Hudson County Motors plans to move into a new facility in Secaucus, NJ the first quarter of this year that will more than triple the number of service bays it offers and allow it to expand its workforce.

The truck sales and service business, established in 1945, is currently renovating and adding to an existing facility at 290 Secaucus Road.

“The company has outgrown its current facility at 614 New County Road,” said Paul Rypkema Jr., president of Hudson County Motors.

The new location on Secaucus Road will cover approximately 100,000 square feet and include a state-of-the-art retail parts store and a service area with 33 service bays, two wash bays and the latest in diagnostic technology. The company’s current facility has nine bays and covers 22,000 sq. ft.

“This new facility represents the hard work and commitment of three generations of our employees and our appreciation for our loyal customers in the tri-state area,” said Ben Bellini, Hudson County Motors general manager. “We’re excited for what this move means for us and for our ability to serve our customers."

The dealer said the move would provide faster and more efficient service to its customers, including fleet managers and independent truck owner-operators.

The company intends to expand its workforce with the opening of the new facility, including adding service technicians and parts, warehouse and sales employees, planning to hold an open house for the new facility this spring for current and future customers.

Hudson County Motors is a full-service franchised dealer representing Volvo, Western Star, Fuso and Autocar trucks. It offers new and used truck sales, as well as truck leasing, rental, parts and service.