Sponsored Content Fleet Management Important Tips for Protecting Your IP from China Attorney Fred Rocafort, who focuses on intellectual property worldwide, discusses with GlobalAutoIndustry.com the most serious IP-related risks faced by companies doing business in China. Oct 07, 2019 Learn more at www.GlobalAutoIndustry.com. 0 comments Hide comments Comment * Switch to plain text editorMore information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Save Leave this field blank RelatedPhotos: ATA Management Conference & Exhibition opensOct 07, 2019Photos: ATA Management Conference & Exhibition opensOct 07, 2019TRAC Interstar rebrands as FYXOct 04, 2019Economic forecast for trucking: Gloomy with a chance of recessionOct 03, 2019 Load More Next Article Previous Article