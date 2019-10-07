Photos: ATA Management Conference & Exhibition opens

More than 2,000 trucking professionals are attending this fall’s ATA show in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of fleet executives spent the weekend working in southern California at the American Trucking Associations (ATA) annual Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE) at the San Diego Convention Center.

Federal Motor Carrier and Safety Adminstration head Raymond Martinez talked collaboration on Saturday before the show kicked into high gear on Sunday with several educational sessions and the exhibition opening.

Related: FMCSA's Martinez talks 'active collaboration'

More than 2,000 trucking professionals are attending this fall’s ATA show that features policy discussions, educational sessions, interactive exhibits, demonstrations, and several networking oportunities.

The ATA MCE exhibit hall features nearly 200 companies from trucking’s top manufacturers, suppliers and technology showcasing the latest products. Additionally several companies are using the show, which runs through Tuesday, to announce new offerings and other collaberations.