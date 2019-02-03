Fras-le North America expands brake offerings

LAS VEGAS. Fras-le North America said it has expanded its line of hydraulic brake pads, as well as the launch of a copper-free air disc brake pad line.

The announcements were made during Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week. Fras-le said the expanded line of hydraulic brake pads includes a range of material grades, including features of its Magnum Pro and Extreme Service families. It is also offering a new aftermarket value material called durbloc.

“The addition of durbloc to our hydraulic brake pad lineup is an exciting direct response to the market’s demand for a high-quality, value cost option from Fras-le,” said Bob Harrison, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Fras-le North America, which has a manufacturing plant in Prattville, AL.

Fras-le also said its copper-free product is called GRN Tech. The environmentally-friendly material is made from a highly-durable formulation that provides increased brake power and durability. The company said it been testedon various terrains at Fras-le’s proving grounds in Brazil, and has also produced strong results in several other countries.

“We’re listening to market demands and taking action to be more than just a brake pad and lining supplier,” said Anderson Pontalti, general manager of Fras-le North America. “We are very excited about this acquisition and the technology that comes with it, allowing us to introduce an expanded product offering to the commercial vehicle market.”

In October, the company signed an agreement to buy all the shares of Jofund S.A, holder of the Fremax brand. The deal will soon lead to an expanded line of rotors in North America, the company said.