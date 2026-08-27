Reading Truck Equipment and Masterack unite to expand commercial vehicle upfit network

Reading Truck Equipment and Masterack are integrating their operations to create one of North America’s largest commercial vehicle upfit organizations.

The integration combines Masterack’s cargo management solutions for commercial vans and pickup trucks with Reading Truck Equipment’s nationwide network of upfit, installation, parts, and service locations. Customers will have access to a broader portfolio of commercial vehicle products and services covering specification, installation, and ongoing support.

The combined organization will assume responsibility for the BEDSLIDE product line, including manufacturing, sales, and customer support. The addition expands the organization’s truck and van cargo management offerings and supports its position as a single-source provider of commercial vehicle upfit products and services.

Customers will continue working with their existing sales and support teams while gaining access to the expanded product portfolio and capabilities of the combined organization.

"Bringing Masterack and Reading Truck Equipment together represents a significant step in strengthening our position as a leader in the commercial vehicle upfit industry," said Norb Markert, interim president of Reading Truck Equipment. "By combining our complementary capabilities, nationwide footprint, and deep product expertise, we're creating an organization that delivers more value to our customers through broader solutions, greater accessibility and a better overall experience. This integration positions us to better support fleets today while continuing to invest in the innovations that will shape the future of commercial vehicle upfitting."

What this means for the trucking industry

The integration gives commercial fleets and dealers a larger network for vehicle upfitting, installation, parts, and service. For fleet managers, broader product availability and geographic coverage could simplify the process of specifying and supporting upfitted vehicles across multiple locations.