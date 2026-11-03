Acquisitions & Partnerships: Novacore, Koliway acquisitions and Fleetworthy partnership expand transportation services

Koliway acquires Millhouse Logistics to expand expedited freight services

Koliway recently acquired Millhouse Logistics, expanding its logistics platform with time-critical expedited ground, air freight, full truckload, drayage, and cross-border transportation capabilities. The acquisition also includes the appointment of logistics executive Bryan Foe as Millhouse CEO, where he will oversee operations, commercial growth, customer success, and expansion.

“As supply chains continue to evolve, customers need logistics partners that combine speed, reliability, and operational expertise,” said Chris Kolquist, founder and managing partner of Koliway. “Millhouse represents exactly what we look for in a growth partner: a trusted brand, exceptional carrier network with quality vetting processes for a large carrier base, and an experienced team built on the same operating discipline we value.”

Koliway plans to invest in Millhouse’s proprietary technology platform to improve quoting speed, shipment visibility, automation, and operational efficiency. Millhouse will retain its established brand and operating authority, with the full team joining Koliway and no disruption to customers, carriers, or existing relationships. Read more…

Fleetworthy partnership helps PacLease franchisees manage vehicle compliance

Fleetworthy recently partnered with PacLease to provide a centralized vehicle compliance program for its franchise network, giving participating franchisees access to licensing, registration, and titling management. The program will allow PacLease corporate staff to manage these requirements on behalf of enrolled franchisees through Fleetworthy Compliance.

“We’re always looking for ways to provide our franchise network with resources that make it easier to operate their businesses and serve their customers,” said Ken Roemer, president of PacLease. “Through our partnership with Fleetworthy, franchisees who enroll in the program can anticipate saving an average of five business days in the vehicle licensing and registration process. By having our team manage these tasks on their behalf, franchisees can spend less time on administrative work and more time serving their customers and running their businesses.”

Fleetworthy Compliance combines technology and dedicated compliance specialists to manage routine workflows and vehicle renewals, building on the companies’ existing relationship in toll management services. Read more…