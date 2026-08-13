Proficient strikes deal for No. 3 hauler Hansen & Adkins

Hansen & Adkins was founded in 1994, is based in Orange County, and has over the years grown its footprint to include parts of the Midwest, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest, as well as Canada. Co-founders Steve Hansen and Louie Adkins will advise Proficient on the transition until the end of this year. The company’s owners are in line to receive up to another $22.1 million in earnout payments if they can meet certain short-term profit targets

Proficient’s plan to buy Hansen & Adkins comes as the auto hauler market appears to be, in O’Dell’s words, “moving toward a more balanced and sustainable operating environment” thanks to a tightening due to the same regulatory initiatives and recent court rulings that O’Dell’s peers in the truckload and less-than-truckload markets have regularly cited since early last year. Case in point for Proficient: The company’s margins improved each month during the second quarter, with June coming in at 95.7%.

But there’s work left to do on that front, Rice told analysts after a second quarter in which Proficient’s price hikes didn’t keep up with higher costs.

“We have certainly come off of the bottom of the market in terms of low-rate pressure,” Rice said. “There have been some failures in the ability to service traffic at very low rates, and that’s helpful to re-establishing sustainable rates going forward. […] To the extent that there is a supply-demand imbalance, it’s incumbent on both us and our partner customers to figure out how we close [the price] gap.”

That price gap contributed to lower-than-expected earnings in the second quarter, when Proficient produced a net loss of $3.9 million on total revenues of $109 million and adjusted EBITDA was almost $7.7 million, down from $11.3 million in the same period of last year.

Those numbers explain why Proficient shares (Ticker: PAL) tumbled nearly 30% to $5.10 on Aug.11, which cut the company’s market capitalization to just $142 million. Bruce Chan, an analyst at Stifel, said the Hansen & Adkins acquisition should excite investors because of the size it will create, its timing in an improving market, and the ability to quickly squeeze out some costs. The big question, he added, is just how quickly O’Dell and his team can take advantage of their greater market muscle.

“It’s always easier to [be an] armchair quarterback, but we believe Proficient shouldn’t be bashful about being paid commensurately in such a tight environment,” Chan wrote to clients on Aug.11. “The opportunity is there, but investors are understandably waiting for proof.”