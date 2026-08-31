Trucker Path and Corgi launch insurance program using navigation data

Trucker Path recently launched a commercial vehicle insurance program with Corgi Insurance that uses navigation and route adherence data in underwriting. The company, which provides a mobile app for North American truckers, is making the program available to users with fleets of fewer than 10 trucks.

The program gives Corgi a new way to assess fleet risk by examining truck-specific routing and whether drivers follow planned routes. The approach adds navigation data to traditional underwriting, which primarily relies on historical losses.

Truck-specific navigation can account for factors such as weight-restricted roads, unsuitable residential areas, and low-clearance bridges when planning routes. The data can also help identify travel through known high-risk areas for theft and show when actual travel differs from planned routes.

The program provides access to Corgi Insurance's auto liability, cargo, and physical damage coverage for eligible Trucker Path app users. Trucker Path Insurance serves as the agency of record and connects eligible trucking companies with Corgi's insurance solutions.

“Trucker Path has earned the trust of millions of truck drivers by solving real problems for the industry every day,” said Drew Bregman, head of strategy at Corgi. “Together, we are introducing a new category of underwriting data that can distinguish the risk of one fleet from another. Better measurement can support rates that are more appropriate for each fleet and encourage the routing decisions that reduce risk for drivers, cargo, equipment, other motorists, and the communities they travel through.”

What this means for the trucking industry

Using navigation behavior in underwriting could give smaller fleets another way to demonstrate how their operations manage risk. Instead of relying primarily on past claims, insurers can consider how fleets plan and execute routes, potentially creating a closer connection between day-to-day driving practices and insurance pricing.

For fleet executives, the program also reinforces the operational value of truck-specific routing. Consistent route planning and adherence could become relevant not only to safety and efficiency, but also to how insurers evaluate fleet risk.