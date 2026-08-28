Women In Trucking releases 2026-27 WIT Index data on industry workforce

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) recently released findings from its 2026-27 WIT Index, measuring the percentage of women in key trucking industry roles. The association surveyed organizations of various sizes on workforce demographics, diversity and inclusion policies, and the percentage of women in specific roles.

The online survey collected data from November 2025 through April 2026, with approximately 210 respondents reporting their organizations’ gender diversity statistics. Among respondents, 51% represented for-hire motor carriers or companies with private fleets, including 35% from for-hire motor carriers and 16% from manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and other organizations with private fleets.

The survey found that women accounted for approximately 31% of C-suite and executive positions, 37.5% of supervisory leadership roles, and 29% of board of directors positions.

Women represented larger percentages in several functional roles, including 76.5% of human resources and talent management positions, 45.5% of dispatcher roles, and 44% of safety roles. Truck diesel technician roles had the lowest reported percentage, with women accounting for 2.5%.

The WIT Index also measured women among professional truck drivers holding CDLs. Micro and small companies with fewer than 500 employees reported that women represented 10% of their professional driver workforce. Large and medium enterprises with 500 to 4,999 employees reported approximately 10.5%, while giant and major enterprises with more than 5,000 employees reported approximately 7%.

The reported percentages were relatively flat compared with the previous WIT Index. The figures cover professional drivers operating medium- to heavy-duty commercial trucks and exclude last-mile and delivery vans and other vehicles that are not heavy-duty trucks.

The full index is available as a free download from WIT’s website.

What this means for the trucking industry

The findings give fleet executives a benchmark for understanding where women are represented across different areas of transportation operations. The relatively low representation among professional truck drivers and diesel technicians also points to workforce segments where companies may have room to broaden their talent pipelines.

The data can help carriers and private fleets evaluate their own workforce composition against industry-level figures across leadership, dispatch, safety, maintenance, and driving roles.