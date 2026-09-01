FMCSA advances hours of service pilot programs for truck drivers

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) recently revealed progress on two Hours of Service (HOS) Pilot Programs designed to evaluate whether greater flexibility and control over work scheduling can maintain or improve safety. The agency is preparing to fully launch the pilot programs in 2027.

The agency completed pre-tests with a select group of professional drivers. The pre-tests evaluated program procedures, data collection methods, and participation requirements before the programs expand to more drivers next year.

Flexible Sleeper Berth Pilot Program

The Flexible Sleeper Berth Pilot Program will evaluate alternative split sleeper options that give participating drivers more flexibility in scheduling off-duty time. Drivers will be permitted to split their required off-duty time into two periods in any combination, provided the periods total at least 10 hours, and one includes at least five consecutive hours in the sleeper berth.

The pre-test ran from April 1 through June 11 and included nine drivers from three motor carriers in Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Participants took part for six weeks and received $600.

Split Duty Period Pilot Program

The Split Duty Period Pilot Program will evaluate whether drivers can safely pause their 14-hour driving window for up to three hours each day while spending qualifying time in a non-driving status.

Qualifying time can include off-duty time, sleeper berth time, or on-duty time spent at a pickup or delivery location. The flexibility could allow drivers to account for traffic, severe weather, detention, or breaks without unnecessarily reducing their available driving window.

FMCSA will monitor shippers throughout the pilot to determine whether the added flexibility leads to increased detention or exploitation of drivers.

The pre-test ran from May 18 through July 17 and included nine drivers from three motor carriers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Ohio. Participants took part for six weeks and received $600.

2027 pilot program participation

FMCSA is reviewing the pre-test results and will use the findings to refine the programs before their 2027 launch. Each pilot is expected to include 256 drivers, for a combined total of 512 participants.

Drivers will participate for four months and can receive up to $1,600 for completing all study tasks. Professional drivers and motor carriers interested in participating or receiving updates can contact FMCSA at [email protected].

What this means for the trucking industry

The pilot programs could give fleets and drivers a clearer picture of how additional scheduling flexibility affects safety and daily operations. For fleet executives, the 2027 rollout will provide an opportunity to assess whether alternative sleeper berth and split-duty structures can better accommodate traffic, weather, detention, and other operational disruptions while maintaining safety.