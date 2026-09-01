FMCSA purges driver schools, eyes prosecuting trucking fraud

“In California, operators claimed their classroom was the back end of an open semi-trailer. Their primary instructor was out of the country. That should tell you something,” Barrs said.

At Angels Transportation, in New Jersey, Barrs said the training took place in a parking lot so small that the drivers couldn’t do basic maneuvers.

On August 31, FMCSA also worked with Homeland Security Investigations on a coordinated sweep of more than 200 driving schools across 23 states, though the results of that investigation are still pending.

The announcement extends an already thorough enforcement crackdown on English proficiency and driver training facilities. FMCSA has recorded nearly 30,000 driver out-of-service violations since enforcing the requirement in 2025. The agency has removed nearly 10,000 CDL training locations (watch out for the distinction: “locations” is different from “training providers”) since December 2025.

Auditing CDL skills tests nationwide

FMCSA is also launching a nationwide audit of state-authorized CDL skills testers in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations.

“Federal regulators require that CDL skills testers must conduct this [skills test] in English—however, that is not being done,” Barrs said.

If the audit finds that a state is not conducting the tests in English, FMCSA will give the state a formal notification of noncompliance. The state then has 30 days to create a mutually agreed-upon plan to correct the issues—or else lose access to a growing percentage of federal funds.

The task force: Real prosecution?

The new task force—the Joint Task Force Crossroads of America—is comprised of several federal, state, and local officials.

The stated purpose of the task force is to reduce criminal activity, deter illegal trucking practices, and promote consistent enforcement across jurisdictions.

“We at FMCSA are not a law enforcement agency,” Barrs said, “and we cannot prosecute these cases. That’s why we need the people that are standing behind me, and their teams, to be able to root out the bad.”

Federal agencies in the group include DOT, FMCSA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

On the state side, the task force includes attorney’s offices in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

“We can’t prosecute these cases at DOT,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. “To have U.S. attorneys with us that are willing to lean in and prosecute—it’s important.”

Trucking industry celebrates crackdown

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) and Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) both issued statements supporting the initiatives.

American Trucking Associations

"Removing noncompliant carriers, unqualified drivers, and fraudulent training operations strengthens public confidence in our industry while ensuring that the next generation of professional drivers enters the workforce properly trained and fully qualified.”—Henry Hanscom, ATA chief advocacy and public affairs officer

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association