ATRI releases research on key telematics performance measures

For safety-related KPIs, the four most widely adopted metrics were critical events, speeding, risky driving behavior, and hard braking.

“This research identifies the performance metrics that fleets find most valuable and highlights those that, for some carriers, deserve more consideration,” said Robert Braswell, executive director of the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC). “The report gives carriers a practical guide for evaluating what they currently measure versus what they ought to measure to improve safety, maintenance, and operations.”

What this means for the trucking industry

The findings give fleets a way to compare the telematics metrics they currently use with those considered most valuable. That comparison can help fleet executives identify where existing telematics data may better support safety, maintenance, and operational decisions.