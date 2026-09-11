TCA opens enrollment for 2027 Elite Fleet Program

The evaluation covers safety, operations, compensation, benefits, quality of life, and technology. Certified fleets receive a benchmarking report and recognition at TCA’s 2027 Annual Convention in Las Vegas.

Enrollment opened September 8. Carrier applications and surveys close November 13, and certified fleets will be announced January 13, 2027.

What this means for the trucking industry

The program gives for-hire carriers a structured way to assess how their policies and driver programs compare across key areas of the driver experience. The confidential driver and independent contractor surveys also give fleet leaders an opportunity to pair internal company data with direct feedback when evaluating recruitment and retention efforts.