TCA opens enrollment for 2027 Elite Fleet Program
Key takeaways
- TCA’s 2027 Elite Fleet Program is open to for-hire carrier members.
- Applications and driver surveys are due by November 13.
- Certified fleets will receive a detailed benchmarking report.
The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) recently opened enrollment for its 2027 TCA Elite Fleet Program, which recognizes for-hire carriers for driver satisfaction, workplace culture, compensation, and innovation.
TCA developed the certification in partnership with the University of Denver’s Transportation & Supply Chain Institute. TCA for-hire carrier members can apply for the program, which combines company-submitted information with confidential surveys from drivers and independent contractors.
The evaluation covers safety, operations, compensation, benefits, quality of life, and technology. Certified fleets receive a benchmarking report and recognition at TCA’s 2027 Annual Convention in Las Vegas.
Enrollment opened September 8. Carrier applications and surveys close November 13, and certified fleets will be announced January 13, 2027.
What this means for the trucking industry
The program gives for-hire carriers a structured way to assess how their policies and driver programs compare across key areas of the driver experience. The confidential driver and independent contractor surveys also give fleet leaders an opportunity to pair internal company data with direct feedback when evaluating recruitment and retention efforts.