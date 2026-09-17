ATRI launches research framework for trucking regulatory costs and benefits

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) recently commenced research to develop a framework for assessing the costs and benefits of trucking industry regulations, beginning with hours-of-service (HOS) rules and the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate.

The HOS/ELD survey asks motor carriers, truck drivers, law enforcement, and other industry stakeholders to assess the overall HOS rules, the ELD mandate, and nine specific provisions of both regulations.

Participants will evaluate each regulation based on its perceived safety benefit and cost of compliance. The survey also asks respondents to recommend changes to individual provisions that could improve their safety benefit and lower compliance costs.