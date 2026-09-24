Wreaths Across America kicks off 2026 wreath season with 730 trucking lanes
Key takeaways
- WAA has 730 lanes available nationwide for its 2026 Honor Fleet.
- More than 30 new lanes are available for carriers and professional drivers.
- National Wreaths Across America Day is set for December 19.
Wreaths Across America (WAA) recently kicked off its 2026 wreath season with more than 30 new lanes available for carriers and professional drivers participating in its Honor Fleet. The lanes support delivery of sponsored veterans’ wreaths for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day, scheduled for December 19.
The organization has 730 lanes available nationwide this year across more than 6,000 participating locations. The expanded network provides carriers with opportunities to select lanes that align with their operations and driver availability.
“The WAA Honor Fleet is made up of carriers and trucking professionals who go the extra mile to serve those who served us. By hauling sponsored wreaths, drivers honor veterans laid to rest and ensure the mission to remember, honor, and teach reaches every community,” said Courtney George, WAA director of trucking and industry relations. “Joining the Honor Fleet means making a meaningful and lasting impact in the lives of veterans and their families.”
What this means for the trucking industry
The 730 available lanes give carriers an opportunity to incorporate a community-focused delivery into their operations while supporting WAA’s nationwide wreath distribution. For fleets, participation can also create opportunities for employee engagement and community involvement, while giving drivers a specific role in the December 19 observance.