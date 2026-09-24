Wreaths Across America kicks off 2026 wreath season with 730 trucking lanes

Wreaths Across America (WAA) recently kicked off its 2026 wreath season with more than 30 new lanes available for carriers and professional drivers participating in its Honor Fleet. The lanes support delivery of sponsored veterans’ wreaths for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day, scheduled for December 19.

The organization has 730 lanes available nationwide this year across more than 6,000 participating locations. The expanded network provides carriers with opportunities to select lanes that align with their operations and driver availability.