Kenworth names 2026 Transition Trucking award finalists

The grand prize Kenworth T680 includes a 76-inch sleeper and the Paccar Powertrain, with a Paccar MX-13 engine, Paccar TX-12 automated transmission, and Paccar DX-40 tandem rear axles.

The truck also features Kenworth DigitalVision Mirrors, Bendix Fusion Adaptive Cruise Control Stop and Auto Go, and Lane Keeping Assist with Torque Assisted Steering. The sleeper includes a Diamond VIT interior, heated and cooled leather driver and passenger seats, a factory-installed refrigerator, and a rotating work table.

The grand prize winner will receive the T680, while the runner-up will receive $10,000, and the other finalists will each receive $5,000. All five finalists and the overall winner will also receive prize packs from Road Dog Care, OOIDA, and the Truck Parking Club.

“These five finalists carry the leadership and judgment that define a military career into the driver's seat, and they have done it in their first year on the road,” said Sara Abernethy, Kenworth's director of marketing communications. “Celebrating the accomplishments of this elite group is a special honor each year, and we look forward to awarding the keys to the grand prize Kenworth T680 truck to this year's winner at West Point.”

The finalists will travel to the United States Military Academy at West Point in December for experiences connected to the Veteran Ready Summit. Public voting will take place from November 1 through Veterans Day on November 11, with the final winner set to be revealed December 15 at West Point.

What this means for the trucking industry

The finalists illustrate several pathways for military veterans entering professional driving, including Registered Apprenticeship programs and formal driver training. For fleets recruiting veterans, the program also highlights how military leadership, logistics, and operational experience can translate into commercial driving roles.